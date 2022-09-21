© 2022 KDLL
Kenai Conversation

KPBSD Board of Education candidate forum

Published September 21, 2022 at 12:23 AM AKDT
IMG_2043.jpg
Ashlyn O'Hara
/
The Peninsula Clarion
Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Board of Education candidates Patti Truesdell, Virgil Gattenby, Virginia Morgan, Ryan Culbertson and Zen Kelly participate in a candidate forum at the Soldotna Public Library on Monday, Sept. 20.

In-person absentee voting is underway this week for the Oct. 4 municipal election.

KDLL and The Peninsula Clarion have been holding joint candidate forums ahead of that election, with support from the Soldotna Public Library and the Central Peninsula League of Women Voters.

This week, we spoke the candidates for the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Board of Education about the proposed school maintenance bond package, what the district can do to keep and retain teachers, and what they see as biggest issue impacting the district today.

Patti Truesdell and Virgil Gattenby are running for District 1, representing Kalifornsky. Virginia Morgan and Ryan Culbertson are running for District 6, representing the East Peninsula. And Zen Kelly is running unopposed for District 9, representing the southern peninsula. They all joined us at the Soldotna Public Library Sept. 19 for the fourth forum in our series.

For a full forum schedule, click here. You can read more about Kenai Peninsula Borough elections — including the three propositions that will be on the ballot this year — here.

Tags
Kenai Conversation 2022 candidate forumsElection 2022Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Board of Education
Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is the news director at KDLL. Originally from New York, she's lived and reported in Argentina and Vermont, where she fell in love with local news. She covers all things central peninsula but is especially interested in stories related to energy and fishing. She'd love to hear your ideas at spoux@kdll.org.
Ashlyn O'Hara/The Peninsula Clarion
