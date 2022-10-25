Alaska State House candidate forum: District 6

Early voting began Monday for Alaska's Nov. 8 elections.

This week, we spoke over Zoom with nonpartisan candidates Ginger Bryant and Louie Flora, running for Alaska State House District 6, which represents the southern Kenai Peninsula. (Note that the districts have changed since the last election, due to redistricting after the 2020 Census.)

Incumbent Republican Rep. Sarah Vance is also running for the seat. She had a prior commitment and was unable to join us Monday.

This was the latest in our candidate forum series in partnership with The Peninsula Clarion, with support from the Soldotna Public Library and the Central Peninsula League of Women Voters. Next week is our last forum — we're talking to the candidates for Alaska Senate Seat C.

For a full forum schedule, click here. Find sample ballots and important dates for the Nov. 8 election here.