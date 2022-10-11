Alaska State House candidate forum: Districts 7 and 8

We're back this week with the sixth in our live candidate forum series.

This time, we spoke with candidates for the upcoming state election.

Incumbent Rep. Ron Gillham and candidate Justin Ruffridge, both Soldotna Republicans, are running for District 7, representing Kenai and Soldotna. Republican Rep. Ben Carpenter, of Nikiski, is running to keep his seat representing the northern Kenai Peninsula for District 8. (Note that the districts have changed since the last election, due to redistricting after the 2020 Census.)

This was the latest in our candidate forum series in partnership with The Peninsula Clarion, with support from the Soldotna Public Library and the Central Peninsula League of Women Voters.

Next week, we're talking to the candidates for Alaska Senate Seat D. For a full forum schedule, click here.

Find sample ballots and important dates for the Nov. 8 election here. Happy voting!