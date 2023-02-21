Micciche wins mayor’s race, no runoff required

With all votes in, Soldotna’s Peter Micciche has been declared winner of the special election for Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor.

Micciche, a former Soldotna mayor and Alaska State Senate President, won more than half of all votes, with 51.6% — meaning no March runoff election is necessary.

The certification was announced during the end of a more than five-hour Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly meeting Tuesday, and comes one week after election day. But even after in-person ballots were cast last Tuesday, the borough was waiting to receive and count absentee ballots and ballots from the borough’s by-mail precincts, which were counted by the canvass board earlier today.

With those votes tallied, Micciche held a strong lead over his opponents. Linda Farnsworth-Hutchings came in second place, with almost 20% of the vote. Robert Wall, a write-in candidate, came in third, with 12.1%.

David Carey brought in 11% and Zachary Hamilton had 4.6%. Voter turnout borough wide was 13.1%, with more than 7,100 ballots cast.

Micciche will serve through the next regularly scheduled municipal election, in October.

KDLL is speaking with Micciche tomorrow on Kenai Conversation — Wednesday morning at 10.

Riley Board contributed reporting.