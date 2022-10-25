© 2022 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Kenai Conversation

Alaska State House candidate forum: District 6

Published October 25, 2022 at 7:55 PM AKDT
State House 6 forum
Ashlyn O'Hara
/
The Peninsula Clarion
Audience members watch Alaska State House candidates Ginger Bryant and Louie Flora at an Oct. 24 candidate forum at the Soldotna Public Library.

Early voting began Monday for Alaska's Nov. 8 elections.

This week, we spoke over Zoom with nonpartisan candidates Ginger Bryant and Louie Flora, running for Alaska State House District 6, which represents the southern Kenai Peninsula. (Note that the districts have changed since the last election, due to redistricting after the 2020 Census.)

Incumbent Republican Rep. Sarah Vance is also running for the seat. She had a prior commitment and was unable to join us Monday.

This was the latest in our candidate forum series in partnership with The Peninsula Clarion, with support from the Soldotna Public Library and the Central Peninsula League of Women Voters. Next week is our last forum — we're talking to the candidates for Alaska Senate Seat C.

For a full forum schedule, click here. Find sample ballots and important dates for the Nov. 8 election here.

Kenai Conversation Election 20222022 candidate forumsAlaska State HouseAlaska LegislatureState House
Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is the news director at KDLL. Originally from New York, she's lived and reported in Argentina and Vermont, where she fell in love with local news. She covers all things central peninsula but is especially interested in stories related to energy and fishing. She'd love to hear your ideas at spoux@kdll.org.
Ashlyn O'Hara/The Peninsula Clarion
Latest Episodes