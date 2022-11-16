© 2022 KDLL
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Feeding the Kenai Peninsula

Published November 16, 2022 at 9:37 AM AKST
The Kenai Peninsula Food Bank doesn't have as much holiday food on its shelves as it would like to have stocked up right before Thanksgiving.

The holidays are always a busy time for the staff and volunteers at the Kenai Peninsula Food Bank and the dozens of food pantries they work with around the Kenai Peninsula. That work has gotten a lot harder this year and last with ongoing inflation and supply chain problems nationwide.

Still, the food bank is working hard to get food in families' hands. For this hour of Kenai Conversation, we spoke with four different people who are involved with the KPFB about their work this season.

Our guests today:

