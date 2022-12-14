© 2022 KDLL
Kenai Conversation: The hunt for housing

By Riley Board
Published December 14, 2022 at 5:46 PM AKST
Wildman's convenience store in Cooper Landing is one of many business affected by a limited local workforce.

Shortages in affordable housing have been well-documented in communities across the Kenai Peninsula, and their consequences have been hard to ignore too. A lack of affordable properties can affect the available workforce in a town, or even the volunteer stock for the local fire department. The peninsula also has one of the highest short-term rental rates in the state, putting pressure on already limited supply.

Today, we’re talking about what housing issues look like in different peninsula communities, and what solutions those communities are working on to improve housing access for their residents.

First, we’re joined by Brad Anderson, executive director of the Homer Chamber of Commerce, and Clay Adam, deputy EMS chief at Cooper Landing Emergency Services. Later in the hour, we talk to Sasha Fallon, Executive Director of the Nikiski Senior Center.

Kenai Conversation
Riley Board
Riley Board is a Report For America reporter covering rural communities on the central Kenai Peninsula for KDLL.
