Kenai Conversation: The hunt for housing

Shortages in affordable housing have been well-documented in communities across the Kenai Peninsula, and their consequences have been hard to ignore too. A lack of affordable properties can affect the available workforce in a town, or even the volunteer stock for the local fire department. The peninsula also has one of the highest short-term rental rates in the state, putting pressure on already limited supply.

Today, we’re talking about what housing issues look like in different peninsula communities, and what solutions those communities are working on to improve housing access for their residents.

First, we’re joined by Brad Anderson, executive director of the Homer Chamber of Commerce, and Clay Adam, deputy EMS chief at Cooper Landing Emergency Services. Later in the hour, we talk to Sasha Fallon, Executive Director of the Nikiski Senior Center.