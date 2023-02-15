Kenai Conversation: Changes at the helm of the Soldotna chamber

The Soldotna Chamber of Commerce recently announced a change in leadership.

Shanon Davis, who's been at the helm of the chamber for several years, is leaving to take on a new role at Central Peninsula Hospital. Maddy McElrea is stepping into the executive director role beginning Feb. 22.

We spoke with Maddy and Shanon about what the chamber of commerce does, how it has helped businesses throughout the pandemic and the ways in which Soldotna has changed since both of them were growing up here.