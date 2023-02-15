© 2023 KDLL
Kenai Conversation: Changes at the helm of the Soldotna chamber

By Sabine Poux
Published February 15, 2023 at 10:09 AM AKST
Maddy McElrea (left) is taking over for Shanon Davis as executive director at the Soldotna Chamber of Commerce.

The Soldotna Chamber of Commerce recently announced a change in leadership.

Shanon Davis, who's been at the helm of the chamber for several years, is leaving to take on a new role at Central Peninsula Hospital. Maddy McElrea is stepping into the executive director role beginning Feb. 22.

We spoke with Maddy and Shanon about what the chamber of commerce does, how it has helped businesses throughout the pandemic and the ways in which Soldotna has changed since both of them were growing up here.

Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is the news director at KDLL. Originally from New York, she's lived and reported in Argentina and Vermont, where she fell in love with local news. She covers all things central peninsula but is especially interested in stories related to energy and fishing. She'd love to hear your ideas at spoux@kdll.org.
