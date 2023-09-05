Candidate Forum: Soldotna City Council and Mayor

This is the first in our series of local candidate forums, hosted in partnership with The Peninsula Clarion and the League of Women Voters. The candidates who joined us are running for Soldotna City Council and Mayoral races. Dan Nelson and Garrett Dominick are running for Seat B, Chera Wackler is running unopposed for Seat F, and Paul Whitney is running unopposed for his second term as mayor.

The live forum happened on Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Soldotna Public Library. Our next live forum is Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Kenai Community Library, and we’ll host Kenai City Council candidates for a moderated question and answer session. You can find the full schedule of forums here .