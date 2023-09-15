© 2023 KDLL
Kenai Conversation

Candidate Forum: Homer assembly seat, and borough mayor

By Ashlyn O'Hara/The Peninsula Clarion
Published September 15, 2023 at 4:15 PM AKDT
Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Peter Micciche and Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly candidates Heath Smith and Kelly Cooper participate in a Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly Forum at Homer Public Library in Homer, Alaska, on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
Jake Dye
/
Peninsula Clarion
Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Peter Micciche and Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly candidates Heath Smith and Kelly Cooper participate in a Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly Forum at Homer Public Library in Homer, Alaska, on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

In this fourth installment of our 2023 candidate forum series, candidates for Homer’s Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly seat and borough mayor sat down to answer questions about the south peninsula and the borough as a whole.

Incumbent Peter Micciche is running unopposed for borough mayor. Heath Smith and Kelly Cooper are running for the assembly’s Homer seat.

The municipal election is Oct. 3.The forum was hosted in conjunction with The Peninsula Clarion, KBBI AM 890 and the Central Peninsula League of Women Voters. We’ve got four more forums coming up before the election, and you can find the full schedule here.

Ashlyn O'Hara/The Peninsula Clarion
