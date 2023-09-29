© 2023 KDLL
Kenai Conversation

Candidate Forum: Board of Education Sterling and Central seats

By Riley Board,
Ashlyn O'Hara/The Peninsula Clarion
Published September 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM AKDT
Dianne MacRae, Debbie Cary, Beverley Romanin and Kelley Cizek participate in a Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Board of Education candidate forum at Soldotna Public Library in Soldotna, Alaska, on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.
Jake Dye
/
Peninsula Clarion
Dianne MacRae, Debbie Cary, Beverley Romanin and Kelley Cizek participate in a Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Board of Education candidate forum at Soldotna Public Library in Soldotna, Alaska, on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re sharing the final installment of our 2023 candidate forum series. Candidates for the Kenai Peninsula School District’s Board of Education Sterling and Central seats sat down to answer questions about budget issues, teacher recruitment, homeschooling and union negotiations.

Beverly Romanin and Kelley Cizek are running for the board’s Sterling seat. Debbie Cary and Dianne MacRae are running for the Central seat. The forum was hosted in conjunction with The Peninsula Clarion and the Central Peninsula League of Women Voters.

This is our final candidate forum before the Oct. 3 election.

Riley Board
Riley Board is a Report For America participant and senior reporter at KDLL covering rural communities on the central Kenai Peninsula.
Ashlyn O'Hara/The Peninsula Clarion
