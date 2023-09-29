Candidate Forum: Board of Education Sterling and Central seats

On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re sharing the final installment of our 2023 candidate forum series. Candidates for the Kenai Peninsula School District’s Board of Education Sterling and Central seats sat down to answer questions about budget issues, teacher recruitment, homeschooling and union negotiations.

Beverly Romanin and Kelley Cizek are running for the board’s Sterling seat. Debbie Cary and Dianne MacRae are running for the Central seat. The forum was hosted in conjunction with The Peninsula Clarion and the Central Peninsula League of Women Voters.

This is our final candidate forum before the Oct. 3 election.