Our guests on this episode of the Kenai Conversation are Iditarod icons Libby Riddles and Jeff Schultz. Riddles was the first woman to win the Iditarod in 1985, and Schultz has been the official race photographer since 1982.

The Dec. 7 presentation at Kenai Peninsula College, titled "Breaking Trail: Reflections on the Iditarod," follows the duo's journey with "The Last Great Race on Earth."