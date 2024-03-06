Kenai Conversation: Education funding with Clayton Holland
Ways To Subscribe
In this episode, we’re joined by the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District’s Superintendent Clayton Holland to talk about school funding, in the local district and the state as a whole. We discuss KPBSD’s budget deficit, the legislative efforts to increase school funding, recent trips by district representatives to Juneau and the tough decisions the Board of Education is facing.
You can check out all of KDLL’s school district coverage here.