© 2024 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support KDLL, donate today
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Education funding with Clayton Holland

By Riley Board
Published March 6, 2024 at 12:43 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
Kenai Peninsula Borough School Distirct Superintendent Clayton Holland in October 2022.
Riley Board
/
KDLL
Kenai Peninsula Borough School Distirct Superintendent Clayton Holland in October 2022.

In this episode, we’re joined by the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District’s Superintendent Clayton Holland to talk about school funding, in the local district and the state as a whole. We discuss KPBSD’s budget deficit, the legislative efforts to increase school funding, recent trips by district representatives to Juneau and the tough decisions the Board of Education is facing.

You can check out all of KDLL’s school district coverage here.

Kenai Conversation
Riley Board
Riley Board is a Report For America participant and senior reporter at KDLL covering rural communities on the central Kenai Peninsula.
See stories by Riley Board
Latest Episodes