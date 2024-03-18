Kenai Conversation: Moose Pass rurality

On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re talking with Christine DeWeese, a researcher who did her University of Alaska Anchorage master’s work in Applied Anthropology about the Eastern Peninsula community of Moose Pass.

Her project focused on the community’s push to receive a federal designation of rural, which opens the doors for residents to hunt and fish on federal land. She studied the community’s perception of its own rurality in advance of that decision.

We chatted about how she conducted her research, what rural means in Alaska and DeWeese’s own evolving relationship to Moose Pass through the research process.