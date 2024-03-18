© 2024 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Moose Pass rurality

By Riley Board
Published March 18, 2024 at 12:10 PM AKDT
Residents of Moose Pass, including the owners of the Estes Brothers Store (left), are concerned about the impact of right-of-way acquisitions in their community.
Moose Pass, located on the Seward Highway on the Eastern Kenai Peninsula.

On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re talking with Christine DeWeese, a researcher who did her University of Alaska Anchorage master’s work in Applied Anthropology about the Eastern Peninsula community of Moose Pass.

Her project focused on the community’s push to receive a federal designation of rural, which opens the doors for residents to hunt and fish on federal land. She studied the community’s perception of its own rurality in advance of that decision.

We chatted about how she conducted her research, what rural means in Alaska and DeWeese’s own evolving relationship to Moose Pass through the research process.

Kenai Conversation
Riley Board is a Report For America participant and senior reporter at KDLL covering rural communities on the central Kenai Peninsula.
