Kenai Conversation: Levitt AMP 2024 Lineup

As the snow melts and the days get longer, another year of the Levitt AMP Soldotna Music Series is in the works. The free concert series in Soldotna Creek Park kicks off in June. The Music in the Park events began in 2015, and have evolved into a much larger, grant-funded event over time.

“But it started out just as a hope and a dream to create community in Soldotna,” says Mary McCubbins, the Vision Soldotna organizer who puts together each summer’s lineup.

In this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re talking with Mary about the history of the event, the grant that funds it and what the series has in store for Soldtona this summer.

You can find the full lineup for summer 2024 here.

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can find the event’s Facebook page here.