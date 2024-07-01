© 2024 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Election season preview with two clerks

By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published July 1, 2024 at 8:24 PM AKDT
A sign welcomes voters outside of Kenai City Hall.
Sabine Poux
/
KDLL
A sign welcomes voters outside of Kenai City Hall.

It’s a busy year for elections. There are roughly three months to go until the next borough election, and the borough is actively considering new ways to increase turnout. This week, we’re joined by Kenai City Clerk Shellie Saner and Soldotna City Clerk Johni Blankenship to talk about what’s coming down the pike this election season.

This year’s municipal election will fall on October 1st. The deadline to register to vote in that election is August 31st. Candidates interested in running for seats on the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly, the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District’s school board, or for Kenai or Soldotna city council must file between August 1st and 15th.

That election is separate from the state and federal elections also taking place this year on November 5. In the state election, central peninsula voters will cast ballots for state representatives and a state senator. Voters will also pick their candidate for U.S. President and Vice President.

Alaska voters can register to vote online or check their voter registration status on the Alaska Division of Elections website at elections.alaska.gov.

Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
