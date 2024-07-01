Kenai Conversation: Election season preview with two clerks

It’s a busy year for elections. There are roughly three months to go until the next borough election, and the borough is actively considering new ways to increase turnout. This week, we’re joined by Kenai City Clerk Shellie Saner and Soldotna City Clerk Johni Blankenship to talk about what’s coming down the pike this election season.

This year’s municipal election will fall on October 1st. The deadline to register to vote in that election is August 31st. Candidates interested in running for seats on the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly, the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District’s school board, or for Kenai or Soldotna city council must file between August 1st and 15th.

That election is separate from the state and federal elections also taking place this year on November 5. In the state election, central peninsula voters will cast ballots for state representatives and a state senator. Voters will also pick their candidate for U.S. President and Vice President.

Alaska voters can register to vote online or check their voter registration status on the Alaska Division of Elections website at elections.alaska.gov.