Kenai Conversation: Stickleback experiment

On this week’s episode, we’re joined by Alison Derry, biologist from the University of Quebec in Montreal, and Andrew Hendry, biologist from McGill University. The duo is running an experiment in Kenai area lakes to better understand the ecological and genetic process of restoring native threespine stickleback fish.

The first part of this episode is from an interview at Kenai Peninsula College with Marty Martin and Art Woods, two biology professors who host the Big Biology podcast. Derry and Hendry also shared a few thoughts after the podcast recording.

You can listen to the Big Biology podcast on most streaming platforms.