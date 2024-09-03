Our show this week comes from our friends at KBBI in Homer. September is Recovery Month. In honor of that, host Kathleen Gustafson welcomes Willy Dunn, Chris Fontaine and Barbara McNinch from Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection to talk about freedom from addiction across the peninsula. You'll also hear a recorded interview with Annie Garay, the health and wellness community educator from South Peninsula Hospital, about how to access and administer NARCAN in an overdose situation.