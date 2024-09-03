© 2024 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Kenai Conversation

September is Recovery Month

By Jenny Neyman
Published September 4, 2024 at 7:00 AM AKDT
Resources for recovery on the Kenai Peninsula

Our show this week comes from our friends at KBBI in Homer. September is Recovery Month. In honor of that, host Kathleen Gustafson welcomes Willy Dunn, Chris Fontaine and Barbara McNinch from Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection to talk about freedom from addiction across the peninsula. You'll also hear a recorded interview with Annie Garay, the health and wellness community educator from South Peninsula Hospital, about how to access and administer NARCAN in an overdose situation.

Kenai Conversation
Jenny Neyman
Jenny Neyman has been the executive director of KDLL since 2017. Before that she was a reporter and the Morning Edition host at KDLL.
