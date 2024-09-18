Kenai Conversation: School board candidate forum

On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re sharing the next installment in our 2024 candidate forum series. Joining us are three of the four candidates running for seats on the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Board of Education.

Jeanne Reveal and Sarah Douthit are running for the board’s District 2 - Kenai seat. Tim Daugharty (DOHR-tee) is running unopposed for reelection to the board’s District 8 - Homer seat and attended this forum remotely.

Kelley Cizek is running unopposed for reelection to the board’s District 5 - Sterling/Funny River seat and was unable to participate.

This forum was held Monday, Sept. 16, at the Soldotna Public Library. The Peninsula Clarion’s Jake Dye co-hosted.