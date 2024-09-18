© 2024 KDLL
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: School board candidate forum

By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published September 18, 2024 at 10:53 AM AKDT
School board candidates Sarah Douthit (left) and Jeanne Reveal (right) participate in a forum on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024 in Soldotna, Alaska.
Ashlyn O'Hara
On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re sharing the next installment in our 2024 candidate forum series. Joining us are three of the four candidates running for seats on the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Board of Education.

Jeanne Reveal and Sarah Douthit are running for the board’s District 2 - Kenai seat. Tim Daugharty (DOHR-tee) is running unopposed for reelection to the board’s District 8 - Homer seat and attended this forum remotely.

Kelley Cizek is running unopposed for reelection to the board’s District 5 - Sterling/Funny River seat and was unable to participate.

This forum was held Monday, Sept. 16, at the Soldotna Public Library. The Peninsula Clarion’s Jake Dye co-hosted.

Tags
Kenai Conversation Election 2024Kenai Peninsula Borough School District
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
See stories by Ashlyn O'Hara
