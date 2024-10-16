Kenai Conversation: House District 7 forum

On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re sharing the next installment in our 2024 candidate forum series.

Joining us are the two candidates running to represent the central Kenai Peninsula in the Alaska House of Representatives. Incumbent candidate Justin Ruffridge and challenger Ron Gillham are both Republicans from Soldotna.

This forum was held Monday, Oct. 14 at the Soldotna Public Library. The Peninsula Clarion’s Jake Dye co-hosted.