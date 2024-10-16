© 2024 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support public radio — donate today!
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: House District 7 forum

By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published October 16, 2024 at 11:20 AM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
State House District 7 candidates Ron Gillham (left) and Justin Ruffridge (right) participate in a forum on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024 in Soldotna, Alaska.
Erin Thompson
/
Peninsula Clarion
State House District 7 candidates Ron Gillham (left) and Justin Ruffridge (right) participate in a forum on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024 in Soldotna, Alaska.

On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re sharing the next installment in our 2024 candidate forum series.

Joining us are the two candidates running to represent the central Kenai Peninsula in the Alaska House of Representatives. Incumbent candidate Justin Ruffridge and challenger Ron Gillham are both Republicans from Soldotna.

This forum was held Monday, Oct. 14 at the Soldotna Public Library. The Peninsula Clarion’s Jake Dye co-hosted.

Kenai Conversation
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
See stories by Ashlyn O'Hara
Latest Episodes