Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Public health updates with two nurses

By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published November 13, 2024 at 4:12 PM AKST
On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re joined by Julie Bunch and Amanda McKinley. They’re both nurses with the Alaska Department of Public Health and give updates on everything from Pertussis cases, to sexually transmitted diseases, to a state law requiring schools to stock the opioid-reversal medication Narcan.

The Kenai Public Health Center is located at 630 Barnacle Way in Kenai. The center can be reached by calling 907-335-3405. More information about the services provided by the center can be found on the Alaska Department of Health’s website at health.alaska.gov.

Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
