Kenai Conversation — Scientists talk carbon capture at Kenai event

Today, we’re bringing you a recording of a community meeting held last week in Kenai.

The University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Center for Energy and Power brought a presentation on carbon technology to the Challenger Learning Center. In this hour, we hear from three presenters with three perspectives on carbon capture, use and technology.

Presenters include Gwen Holdmann, the founding director of the Alaska Center for Energy and Power, Nathan Prisco, a research faculty member with the University of Alaska Fairbanks and Wesley Peck, the assistant director for subsurface strategies at the University of North Dakota.

