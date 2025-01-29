© 2025 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation — Scientists talk carbon capture at Kenai event

By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published January 29, 2025 at 10:05 AM AKST
Ashlyn O'Hara

Today, we’re bringing you a recording of a community meeting held last week in Kenai.

The University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Center for Energy and Power brought a presentation on carbon technology to the Challenger Learning Center. In this hour, we hear from three presenters with three perspectives on carbon capture, use and technology.

Presenters include Gwen Holdmann, the founding director of the Alaska Center for Energy and Power, Nathan Prisco, a research faculty member with the University of Alaska Fairbanks and Wesley Peck, the assistant director for subsurface strategies at the University of North Dakota.

Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
