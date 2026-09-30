Kenai Conversation: Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly Forum #1

On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re airing the next installment in our 2026 candidate forum series, hosted in partnership with the Kenai Peninsula League of Women Voters. This forum was held Thursday, Sept. 24 at the Soldotna Public Library.

This forum features the three uncontested candidates running for seats on the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly. Ryan Tunseth is running for reelection to the assembly’s Kenai seat and Dale Eicher is running for reelection to the Sterling/Funny River seat. Nate Berga was recently appointed to the assembly’s vacant central seat.