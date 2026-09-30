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Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly Forum #1

By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published September 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM AKDT
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Ryan Tunseth, Dale Eicher and Nate Berga participate in a candidate forum hosted by KDLL 91.9 FM at the Soldotna Public Library in Soldotna, Alaska, on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.
Jake Dye
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KDLL
Ryan Tunseth, Dale Eicher and Nate Berga participate in a candidate forum hosted by KDLL 91.9 FM at the Soldotna Public Library in Soldotna, Alaska, on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.

On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re airing the next installment in our 2026 candidate forum series, hosted in partnership with the Kenai Peninsula League of Women Voters. This forum was held Thursday, Sept. 24 at the Soldotna Public Library.

This forum features the three uncontested candidates running for seats on the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly. Ryan Tunseth is running for reelection to the assembly’s Kenai seat and Dale Eicher is running for reelection to the Sterling/Funny River seat. Nate Berga was recently appointed to the assembly’s vacant central seat.

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Kenai Conversation Kenai Peninsula Borough AssemblyElection 2026
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
See stories by Ashlyn O'Hara
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