Kenai Conversation: School funding task force recommendations

On today’s episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re joined by Soldotna Republican Rep. Justin Ruffridge to talk about his work on Alaska’s Joint Legislative Task Force on Education Funding, and a group of draft recommendations that task force published this week.

The task force will hear public testimony on the recommendations Thursday. Testimony can be given from Kenai's Legislative Information Office from 5-7 p.m., via teleconference or by contacting task force members.