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Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: School funding task force recommendations

By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published November 11, 2026 at 4:13 PM AKST
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From left, Sen. Löki Tobin, Sen. Mike Cronk, Rep. Justin Ruffridge, Rep. Julie Coulombe and Rep. Rebecca Himschoot meet with school officials on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025 in Kenai, Alaska.
Ashlyn O'Hara
/
KDLL
From left, Sen. Löki Tobin, Sen. Mike Cronk, Rep. Justin Ruffridge, Rep. Julie Coulombe and Rep. Rebecca Himschoot meet with school officials on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025 in Kenai, Alaska.

On today’s episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re joined by Soldotna Republican Rep. Justin Ruffridge to talk about his work on Alaska’s Joint Legislative Task Force on Education Funding, and a group of draft recommendations that task force published this week.

The task force will hear public testimony on the recommendations Thursday. Testimony can be given from Kenai's Legislative Information Office from 5-7 p.m., via teleconference or by contacting task force members.

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Kenai Conversation educationAlaska Legislature
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
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