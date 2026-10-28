© 2026 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support public radio — donate today!
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Soldotna city races candidate forum

By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published October 28, 2026 at 2:10 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
Clockwise from lower left, Paul Whitney, Chuck Winters, Chera Wackler and Dan Nelson participate in a candidate forum on Wendesday, Oct. 21, 2026 in Soldotna, Alaska.
Ashlyn O'Hara
/
KDLL
Clockwise from lower left, Paul Whitney, Chuck Winters, Chera Wackler and Dan Nelson participate in a candidate forum on Wendesday, Oct. 21, 2026 in Soldotna, Alaska.

On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re airing the next installment in our 2026 candidate forum series, hosted in partnership with the Kenai Peninsula League of Women Voters. This forum was held Wednesday, Oct. 21 at the Soldotna Public Library.

During the hour, we’ll hear from candidates for city office in Soldotna. Chera Wackler is running unopposed for reelection to City Council Seat F. Dan Nelson is running for reelection to City Council Seat B. His opponent, Nick Conner, declined to participate in this forum. And finally, Paul Whitney is running for reelection as Soldotna mayor. Chuck Winters is also running for mayor and participated remotely.

Tags
Kenai Conversation Election 2026electionsCity of Soldotna
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
See stories by Ashlyn O'Hara
Latest Episodes