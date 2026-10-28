Kenai Conversation: Soldotna city races candidate forum

On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re airing the next installment in our 2026 candidate forum series, hosted in partnership with the Kenai Peninsula League of Women Voters. This forum was held Wednesday, Oct. 21 at the Soldotna Public Library.

During the hour, we’ll hear from candidates for city office in Soldotna. Chera Wackler is running unopposed for reelection to City Council Seat F. Dan Nelson is running for reelection to City Council Seat B. His opponent, Nick Conner, declined to participate in this forum. And finally, Paul Whitney is running for reelection as Soldotna mayor. Chuck Winters is also running for mayor and participated remotely.