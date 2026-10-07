Kenai Conversation: Kenai City Council forum

On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re airing the next installment in our 2026 candidate forum series, hosted in partnership with the Kenai Peninsula League of Women Voters. This forum was held Wednesday, Sept. 30 at the Kenai Community Library.

During the hour, we’ll hear from the three candidates running for seats on the Kenai City Council. Two seats are open this year; the two candidates who receive the most votes will be elected to the council. Incumbent candidate Phil Daniel is running for reelection alongside Alex Douthit and Tim Navarre, both of whom have served on the council before.

