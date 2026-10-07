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Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Kenai City Council forum

By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published October 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM AKDT
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Tim Navarre, Phil Daniel and Alex Douthit participate in a candidate forum hosted by KDLL 91.9 FM at the Kenai Community Library in Kenai, Alaska, on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026.
Jake Dye
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KDLL
Tim Navarre, Phil Daniel and Alex Douthit participate in a candidate forum hosted by KDLL 91.9 FM at the Kenai Community Library in Kenai, Alaska, on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026.

On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re airing the next installment in our 2026 candidate forum series, hosted in partnership with the Kenai Peninsula League of Women Voters. This forum was held Wednesday, Sept. 30 at the Kenai Community Library.

During the hour, we’ll hear from the three candidates running for seats on the Kenai City Council. Two seats are open this year; the two candidates who receive the most votes will be elected to the council. Incumbent candidate Phil Daniel is running for reelection alongside Alex Douthit and Tim Navarre, both of whom have served on the council before.

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Kenai Conversation Election 2026City of Kenai
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
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