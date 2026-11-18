On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we're airing two presentations from the 2026 Alaska Historical Society Conference. This year's conference was held Oct. 7-10 in Homer.

Up first is a presentation from Karen Brewster and Judy Bittner called, "From Seward to Nome: Protecting the Iditarod National Historic Trail." Brewster is a research associate with the University of Alaska Fairbanks' Oral History Program. Bittner is president of the Iditarod Historic Trail Alliance.

Then, hear from Forest Wagner in "Winter Ultra-Athletics and the Evolution of the Alaskan Trail Experience." Wagner is a doctoral candidate in the University of Alaska Fairbanks' Arctic and Northern Studies program.

More information and other presentations from this year's conference are available on the Alaska Historical Society website.