Kenai Conversation: Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor and Assembly Forum #2

On today’s episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re airing the next installment in our 2026 candidate forum series, hosted in partnership with the Kenai Peninsula League of Women Voters. This forum was held Thursday, Oct. 15 at the Soldotna Public Library.

During the hour, we’ll hear from the uncontested, incumbent candidate for Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor, Peter Micciche. If elected, he will serve a three-year term. We’re also joined by one of the two candidates running for a one-year term in the assembly’s Kalifornsky seat. Lisa McDonald, who joins us tonight, is running against Teresa Mullican. Teresa was unable to attend tonight’s forum, but provided the following candidate statement:

"My commitment to serving others has been a lifelong one. For more than 30 years, I have volunteered in my communities, and those experiences have reinforced for me the importance of listening to people, understanding their concerns, and responding thoughtfully. I continue that commitment here on the Kenai Peninsula through community involvement, including volunteering with the Kenai Art Center.

I have called Alaska home for more than 12 years. I am a member of College Heights Church and the Kenai Rotary Club, and I am grateful to be part of this community.

I also bring more than 22 years of experience serving in elected positions and more than 30 years as a business owner. I have attended and observed borough meetings, and I believe my experience, willingness to learn, and commitment to service would allow me to be an asset to the Assembly and the people of the Borough.

My approach to public service is grounded in transparency, integrity, and conservative decision-making. I am not running for recognition or a title. I am running to serve—to listen to local residents, respond to their concerns, and make the best decisions possible with the information available. Above all, I will strive to serve with integrity.

I would appreciate the support of voters in the upcoming election on November 3."