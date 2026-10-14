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Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Kenai Peninsula Borough School District School Board Forum #1

By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published October 14, 2026 at 10:00 AM AKDT
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Charlie Redfern and Todd Brigham participate in a candidate forum hosted by KDLL 91.9 FM at the Soldotna Public Library in Soldotna, Alaska, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026.
Jake Dye
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KDLL
Charlie Redfern and Todd Brigham participate in a candidate forum hosted by KDLL 91.9 FM at the Soldotna Public Library in Soldotna, Alaska, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026.

On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re airing the next installment in our 2026 candidate forum series, hosted in partnership with the Kenai Peninsula League of Women Voters. This forum was held Wednesday, Oct. 7 at the Soldotna Public Library.

During the hour, hear from the two unopposed candidates running for seats on the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District’s Board of Education. Todd Brigham is running for the school board’s Nikiski seat and Charlie Redfern is running for the board’s central seat. If elected, both will serve three-year terms.

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Kenai Conversation Election 2026Kenai Peninsula Borough School Districteducation
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
See stories by Ashlyn O'Hara
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