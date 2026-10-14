Kenai Conversation: Kenai Peninsula Borough School District School Board Forum #1

On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re airing the next installment in our 2026 candidate forum series, hosted in partnership with the Kenai Peninsula League of Women Voters. This forum was held Wednesday, Oct. 7 at the Soldotna Public Library.

During the hour, hear from the two unopposed candidates running for seats on the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District’s Board of Education. Todd Brigham is running for the school board’s Nikiski seat and Charlie Redfern is running for the board’s central seat. If elected, both will serve three-year terms.