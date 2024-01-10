Pop the top on new tap room rules

Stephanie Haskins with the Brewers Guild of Alaska has the lowdown on how new liquor laws will affect craft breweries in Alaska, and a preview of the 2024 Alaska Craft Brew and Barley Wine Festival. And Bill checks in with Carey Fristoe, head brewer at Black Spruce Brewing in Fairbanks. Plus, what makes the perfect beer festival, pairing beer and cheese and a tribute to Christmas beers. Cheers!