Drinking on the Last Frontier

Pop the top on new tap room rules

authorBy Bill Howell
publishedDateHeading December 30, 2023 at 11:36 AM AKST

The long-awaited changes to Alaska liquor laws go into effect in 2024. What does this mean for your favorite craft breweries in the state?

Stephanie Haskins with the Brewers Guild of Alaska has the lowdown on how new liquor laws will affect craft breweries in Alaska, and a preview of the 2024 Alaska Craft Brew and Barley Wine Festival. And Bill checks in with Carey Fristoe, head brewer at Black Spruce Brewing in Fairbanks. Plus, what makes the perfect beer festival, pairing beer and cheese and a tribute to Christmas beers. Cheers!

Drinking on the Last Frontier craft brewingBusinessbeer
Bill Howell
Bill Howell is the author of four books on craft brewing in Alaska, taught a beer appreciation class at Kenai Peninsula College and has been brewing and tasting craft beers for 30 years. On Drinking on the Last Frontier, Bill uncaps his vast knowledge for listeners, sharing news from the beer world, interviewing Alaska brewers, doing deep dives into beer styles and much more.
