Bulbs are a bright idea for October

Overnight frost is here, which means it won't be long before the ground freezes too hard for one of the best parts of fall — planting bulbs! Larry's here with tips for putting your above-ground garden to bed for the winter and getting your fall bulbs planted for a good start to spring.

Programming note: Growing A Greener Kenai moves to a once-a-month schedule in the winter. Tune in for gardening tips at 11 a.m. the first Saturday of the month, October-April. And Larry's still here the third Saturday of the month, exploring Movie Classics with co-host David Rigall.

And check out the Central Peninsula Garden Club's winter programs here.