Bulbs are a bright idea for October
Get digging! Plant bulbs now for good returns come spring.
Overnight frost is here, which means it won't be long before the ground freezes too hard for one of the best parts of fall — planting bulbs! Larry's here with tips for putting your above-ground garden to bed for the winter and getting your fall bulbs planted for a good start to spring.
Programming note: Growing A Greener Kenai moves to a once-a-month schedule in the winter. Tune in for gardening tips at 11 a.m. the first Saturday of the month, October-April. And Larry's still here the third Saturday of the month, exploring Movie Classics with co-host David Rigall.
And check out the Central Peninsula Garden Club's winter programs here.