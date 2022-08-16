Drinking on the Last Frontier
Last Saturday of the month
Celebrate craft brewing on the Kenai Peninsula and Alaska with Bill Howell, author of four books on craft brewing in Alaska. Bill's been brewing, tasting and teaching craft beers for 30+ years and is uncapping his vast knowledge for listeners. With news from the beer world, interviews with brewers, deep dives into beer styles and much more.
Latest Episodes
Bill dispels the myths of the perennially misunderstood fall staple seasonal. And we hear from Dana Walukiewicz from King Street Brewing in Anchorage and Matt Barnaby of Juneau’s Barnaby Brewing Company.Cheers!
Changes are coming to brewery tap rooms in Alaska, thanks to an update to state alcohol laws. And for this month's beer style, not much needs to change with an old-style German classic — the altbier. Also this month, Bill checks in with Lee Ellis, president of the long-established Alaska Midnight Sun Brewing in Anchorage, and newcomer Anchorage brewery, Cynosure Brewing.