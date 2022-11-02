© 2022 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Kenai Conversation

Alaska State Senate candidate forum: District C

Published November 2, 2022 at 12:55 AM AKDT
Senate C forum
Ashlyn O'Hara
/
Peninsula Clarion
Candidates for Alaska State Senate District C Gary Stevens, on screen, left, and Heath Smith, on screen, right, participate remotely in a forum held at the Soldotna Public Library on Monday, Oct. 24.

For the final forum in our 2022 candidate forum series, we spoke over Zoom with incumbent Sen. Gary Stevens and candidate Heath Smith, both Republicans and both running for the Alaska State Senate District C seat, representing the southern Kenai Peninsula. (Note that the districts have changed since the last election, due to redistricting after the 2020 Census.) Republican Walter Jones is also running for the seat. He was unable to join us at the forum.

This was the last in our candidate forum series in partnership with The Peninsula Clarion, with support from the Soldotna Public Library and the Central Peninsula League of Women Voters. You can relisten to our previous forums here.

Find sample ballots and important dates for the Nov. 8 election here.

