Kenai Conversation: Alaska place names history

In this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re sharing presentations from the Alaska Historical Society’s recent annual conference.

The 2023 conference was hosted at Kenai Peninsula College from Oct. 5 to 8, and centered on the theme “Connections and Disconnections in Alaska History.”

In this episode, we're featuring two presentations about history and language in Southcentral Alaska. The first is from Gerrit Verbeek, an Anchorage mountaineering enthusiast who traces the history of Alaska place names with public archival materials on his website Choss Lore. The second is from linguist James Kari and geologist Gerad Smith, the scholars behind the Kari-Smith Atlas of Alaska Dene Place Names.