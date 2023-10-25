© 2023 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support KDLL, donate today
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Alaska place names history

By Riley Board
Published October 25, 2023 at 2:43 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
A slide from Gerrit Verbeek's presentation about his project Choss Lore, from the Alaska Historical Society's 2023 annual conference.
Riley Board
/
KDLL
A slide from Gerrit Verbeek's presentation about his project Choss Lore, from the Alaska Historical Society's 2023 annual conference.

In this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re sharing presentations from the Alaska Historical Society’s recent annual conference.

The 2023 conference was hosted at Kenai Peninsula College from Oct. 5 to 8, and centered on the theme “Connections and Disconnections in Alaska History.”

In this episode, we're featuring two presentations about history and language in Southcentral Alaska. The first is from Gerrit Verbeek, an Anchorage mountaineering enthusiast who traces the history of Alaska place names with public archival materials on his website Choss Lore. The second is from linguist James Kari and geologist Gerad Smith, the scholars behind the Kari-Smith Atlas of Alaska Dene Place Names.

Kenai Conversation
Riley Board
Riley Board is a Report For America participant and senior reporter at KDLL covering rural communities on the central Kenai Peninsula.
See stories by Riley Board
Latest Episodes