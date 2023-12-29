Kenai Conversation: Race Across Alaska

The multi-sport, multi-distance Race Across Alaska kicked off on the first day of winter, Dec. 21. The virtual challenge allows anyone to log miles and try to cover various distances that correspond to the mileage between different Alaska cities. The race encourages Alaskans to spend time outdoors and exercise during the chilliest months of the year.

Race Director Heather Helzer, as well as local Kenai Peninsula ambassadors Lauri Lingafelt and Catriona Reynolds, joined the Kenai Conversation this week to talk about how the race works, how different people get involved and how the event benefits Alaska nonprofits.

You can sign up for The Race Across Alaska until the last day, March 19. Check out raawc.com to learn more or sign up.