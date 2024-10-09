Kenai Conversation: Senate District D forum

On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re sharing the next installment in our 2024 candidate forum series.

Joining us are two of the three candidates running to represent the northern Kenai Peninsula in the Alaska State Senate. Incumbent candidate Jesse Bjorkman and challenger Ben Carpenter are both Republicans from Nikiski. Democratic candidate Tina Wegener is also running for the seat, but declined to participate in the forum.

This forum was held Monday, Oct. 7 at the Soldotna Public Library. The Peninsula Clarion’s Jake Dye co-hosted.