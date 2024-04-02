Brewers sue state over event restrictions
Grace Ridge Brewing in Homer joins other brewers to challenge new rules for events in brewery tap rooms
The owners of Grace Ridge Brewing in Homer and other breweries around the state are challenging the new rules allowing a limited number of events in tap rooms. Bill also catches up with HooDoo Brewing Co. in Fairbanks, takes a look back at the history of brewing in Alaska, sings praises of the bock style of beer and airs grievances against the shaker pint. Cheers!