Drinking on the Last Frontier

Brewers sue state over event restrictions

By Bill Howell
Published March 30, 2024 at 8:22 AM AKDT
Don and Sherry Stead, owners of Grace Ridge Brewing in Homer.
Grace Ridge Brewing
Don and Sherry Stead, owners of Grace Ridge Brewing in Homer.

Grace Ridge Brewing in Homer joins other brewers to challenge new rules for events in brewery tap rooms

The owners of Grace Ridge Brewing in Homer and other breweries around the state are challenging the new rules allowing a limited number of events in tap rooms. Bill also catches up with HooDoo Brewing Co. in Fairbanks, takes a look back at the history of brewing in Alaska, sings praises of the bock style of beer and airs grievances against the shaker pint. Cheers!

Bill Howell
Bill Howell is the author of four books on craft brewing in Alaska, taught a beer appreciation class at Kenai Peninsula College and has been brewing and tasting craft beers for 30 years. On Drinking on the Last Frontier, Bill uncaps his vast knowledge for listeners, sharing news from the beer world, interviewing Alaska brewers, doing deep dives into beer styles and much more.
