Parethano...Pathous...Precapro...SIGH....Self Pollinating Vegetable Plants

Published July 19, 2025 at 12:22 PM AKDT
What are parthenocarpic plants? They are plants that are self-pollinating and don't need insects to pollinate their flowers. They can pollinate by wind, shaking, vibration, and any other method that lets them know to release their pollen and self-pollinate.

Self-pollinating plants are easy to grow and for a new gardener, it's one less thing they have to be concerned with for success. Pollination occurs by wind, vibration, and general movement around the plants. Insect or bird pollination is still possible, but unnecessary.

