Borough assembly candidate forum: Nikiski

Municipal elections in Alaska are coming up next week, on Oct. 4.

This week, we spoke to two of the candidates for the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly District 3.

Jesse Bjorkman, Chase Griffith and Dil Uhlin are all running for the District 3 seat, representing Nikiski. Bjorkman and Uhlin joined us at the forum this week.

Voters will also choose assembly members for District 4-Soldotna and District 7-central. You can listen to our interviews with candidates running for those seats here. Voters will pick one candidate to fill each assembly seat for the next three years.

This was the fifth in our candidate forum series in partnership with The Peninsula Clarion, with support from the Soldotna Public Library and the Central Peninsula League of Women Voters. For a full forum schedule, click here.

You can read more about Kenai Peninsula Borough elections — including the three propositions that will be on the ballot this year — here. Absentee voting, meanwhile, is already underway.