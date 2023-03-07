Feast your eyes on edible flowers

Larry Opperman / KDLL Cardboard makes a great medium for germinating seeds.

On this month's Growing A Greener Kenai, dig into gardening classes and educational opportunities. Larry has a bouquet of edible flower suggestions to supplement your veggie garden. And tips for germinating seeds.

Reminder: Growing a Greener Kenai airs at 11 a.m. the first Saturday of the month in the winter, returning to the first and third Saturday of the month in May. And Larry's still here the third Saturday of the month, exploring Movie Classics with co-host David Rigall.

And check out the Central Peninsula Garden Club's winter programs here.

