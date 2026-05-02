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Growing A Greener Kenai

Prepping Your Garden Tools And getting Beds Ready to Plant

By Larry Opperman
Published May 2, 2026 at 12:52 PM AKDT
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Learning With Experts

It's time to get your garden tools cleaned up and ready for the season. Be sure your hand tools are disinfected to prevent any spread of disease through your plants. See if your beds can be worked or if they're still to cold and muddy. Gardening success is measured by how well your preparations are. Good Growing.

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Growing A Greener Kenai Growing A Greener KenaiCooperative Extension ServiceCentral Peninsula Garden Club
Larry Opperman
Larry started gardening in first grade when he took a bag of navy beans from the kitchen and threw them all over his backyard. They grew and his dad mowed around all the plants and he got a great bean harvest that year. From then on, he was hooked. Larry has gardened for over 60 years and the last 30 years in Alaska. He is on the Central Peninsula Garden Club board of directors and also the board of the Kenai Soil &amp; Water Conservation District. His goal for Growing a Greener Kenai is to disseminate the most accurate information possible in order to help Kenai Peninsula gardeners achieve the best results for their gardening endeavors and efforts.
See stories by Larry Opperman
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