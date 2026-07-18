Weeds, Bugs, & Garden Thugs
With gardens growing strong, we need to be sure outside forces like weeds & bugs don't destroy our gardens and affect harvests. There's a way to fight this war and gardeners must be diligent in their efforts.
The battle begins. Weeds, Bugs, & Garden Thugs. Living in a world where Mother Nature is trying to keep gardeners from making their job easier. We have to fight a litany of weeds and bugs to have a successful garden harvest, be it fresh produce, or flowers. And don't forget about the bigger pests, like moose and rabbits. The battles continue!!