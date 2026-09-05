Larry started gardening in first grade when he took a bag of navy beans from the kitchen and threw them all over his backyard. They grew and his dad mowed around all the plants and he got a great bean harvest that year. From then on, he was hooked. Larry has gardened for over 60 years and the last 30 years in Alaska. He is on the Central Peninsula Garden Club board of directors and also the board of the Kenai Soil & Water Conservation District. His goal for Growing a Greener Kenai is to disseminate the most accurate information possible in order to help Kenai Peninsula gardeners achieve the best results for their gardening endeavors and efforts.
* I can't show the full recipes as read on the show. If you will email me at growingagreenerkenai@kdll.org, I will send you the recipes in full.You've worked hard in the garden, too hard to let your produce not be taken care of. Here's a list of Larry's favorite recipes using much of the produce coming from his garden.
It's the time of year when gardeners are beginning to harvest crops from a summer of hard work. We all work too hard not to properly preserve our harvests to last us through the winter. Today, my friend David Rigall, a retired landscape architect, and I will discuss preserving the harvest and also discuss how indigenous peoples throughout the millennia stored their food.