Pick your winter storage methods
Make sure you can enjoy your garden goodies all winter with proper storage methods. Check out the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service for information on safe canning and food preservation. Or for those wanting to go low tech, join Larry in bag-sucking season. ;)
The work's not done yet! Now's the time to get garlic bulbs planted, and start cleaning up your garden before freezing overnight temperatures leave you cold!