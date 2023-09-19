© 2023 KDLL
Growing A Greener Kenai

Pick your winter storage methods

By Larry Opperman
Published September 16, 2023 at 8:22 AM AKDT
UAF Cooperative Extension Service
Follow safe canning guideline for food storage that will stand the test of time.

Make sure you can enjoy your garden goodies all winter

Make sure you can enjoy your garden goodies all winter with proper storage methods. Check out the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service for information on safe canning and food preservation. Or for those wanting to go low tech, join Larry in bag-sucking season. ;)
The work's not done yet! Now's the time to get garlic bulbs planted, and start cleaning up your garden before freezing overnight temperatures leave you cold!

Larry Opperman
Larry started gardening in first grade when he took a bag of navy beans from the kitchen and threw them all over his backyard. They grew and his dad mowed around all the plants and he got a great bean harvest that year. From then on, he was hooked. Larry has gardened for over 60 years and the last 30 years in Alaska. He is on the Central Peninsula Garden Club board of directors and also the board of the Kenai Soil & Water Conservation District. His goal for Growing a Greener Kenai is to disseminate the most accurate information possible in order to help Kenai Peninsula gardeners achieve the best results for their gardening endeavors and efforts.
