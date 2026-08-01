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Growing A Greener Kenai

Garden Wins, Worries, and What To Do Now

Published August 1, 2026 at 12:50 PM AKDT
Larry Opperman
We can dream, can't we?

The garden season is actually winding down for central peninsula gardens. Today's show discusses where your garden should be now on Aug 1 and what you are harvesting, continuing to plant, pests, and weeds you might be fighting.

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Growing A Greener Kenai Growing A Greener KenaiCooperative Extension ServiceGardeningCentral Peninsula Garden Club
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