Garden Wins, Worries, and What To Do Now

The garden season is actually winding down for central peninsula gardens. Today's show discusses where your garden should be now on Aug 1 and what you are harvesting, continuing to plant, pests, and weeds you might be fighting.
It's the time of year when gardeners are beginning to harvest crops from a summer of hard work. We all work too hard not to properly preserve our harvests to last us through the winter. Today, my friend David Rigall, a retired landscape architect, and I will discuss preserving the harvest and also discuss how indigenous peoples throughout the millennia stored their food.