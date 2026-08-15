Plant Power: The Magic of Photosynthesis

Flowers are beautiful and we love to look at them, smell, them, and see vegetables grow as a result of those flowers. But have you ever wondered how photosynthesis works to make those flowers and vegetables. We'll dive deep into how photosynthesis works from the power of the sun.
* I can't show the full recipes as read on the show. If you will email me at growingagreenerkenai@kdll.org, I will send you the recipes in full.You've worked hard in the garden, too hard to let your produce not be taken care of. Here's a list of Larry's favorite recipes using much of the produce coming from his garden.
What are parthenocarpic plants? They are plants that are self-pollinating and don't need insects to pollinate their flowers. They can pollinate by wind, shaking, vibration, and any other method that lets them know to release their pollen and self-pollinate.