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Growing A Greener Kenai

Plant Power: The Magic of Photosynthesis

Published August 15, 2026 at 12:43 PM AKDT
The Power of Photosynthesis
Larry Opperman
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The Power of Photosynthesis

Flowers are beautiful and we love to look at them, smell, them, and see vegetables grow as a result of those flowers. But have you ever wondered how photosynthesis works to make those flowers and vegetables. We'll dive deep into how photosynthesis works from the power of the sun.

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Growing A Greener Kenai Growing A Greener KenaiCooperative Extension ServiceCentral Peninsula Garden ClubAlaska Food Policy Council
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