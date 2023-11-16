© 2023 KDLL
Bright ideas in the shape of a peony bulb

Published November 16, 2023 at 2:05 PM AKST
Fall is a great time to prep your garden for spring!
Combat winter blues with these tips for keeping it green!

You "auger" listen to the ways you can plant your bulbs this fall for growing in the spring! Plus, more tips for keeping your indoor plants happy and green throughout this Alaskan winter.

If you have any ideas for the Central Peninsula Garden Club on what workshops to hold, let Larry or the Garden Club know! Send your ideas to Larry at growingagreenerkenai@kdll.org OR to the Central Peninsula Garden Club at cenpengardenclub@gmail.com.

